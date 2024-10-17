Can Razorbacks Upset LSU on Saturday? | Locked on Razorbacks

All Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Can the Arkansas Razorbacks upset the LSU Tigers in their unpredictable rivalry clash? With the Hogs coming off a significant win over Tennessee, they aim to challenge the LSU Tigers, who are determined to maintain their momentum.

This matchup is always a nail-biter, regardless of records, and this year promises no different.

The episode explores Arkansas' season, highlighting their 4-2 record and the impact of turnovers on their potential undefeated status. Key discussions include the health of Arkansas QB Taylen Green, whose mobility is crucial, and LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier, who is set to test Arkansas' secondary.

The Tigers' defense, known for its inconsistency, faces the challenge of stopping Arkansas' run game. A victory could redefine Arkansas' season, while a loss might increase pressure on coach Sam Pittman.

Tune in for an engaging analysis of this high-stakes SEC showdown and discover what it means for both teams' futures.

