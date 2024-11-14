DJ Williams Wonders if Time Has Come for QB Change | 4th and 5
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — What former Arkansas tight end end and Mackey Award winner DJ Williams has seen watching both quarterbacks and answers fans' questions about making a change.
With a limited database to judge Malachi Singleton, it's hard to make a firm judgement over replacing starter Taylen Green. The sample size is limited.
He also brings in the questions around modern-day college sports raising a question nobody wants to ask about NIL. How do you replace a player making big bucks because you have to open the jar of big worms to find that answers.
DJ also looks at the film from the Ole Miss game with a medical expert's view of what he saw in Green's injury against Ole Miss a couple of weeks.
Finally, what will happen against Texas on Saturday? It's a game where the Razorbacks aren't getting a lot of people putting them on the winning side, but upsets have happened over the last 100 years when these two teams get together. JuTot often enough to make any guarantees.