Do Razorbacks Have Right Guy Running Offense? | Locked on Razorbacks
As the team navigates the challenges of SEC play, questions arise about Green's ability to handle the pressure compared to his time at Boise State.
This episode breaks down Green's performance, highlighting his struggles and potential future with the Razorbacks. Coach Sam Pittman's insights on the offensive line's issues and the need to rebuild trust are explored. The discussion also reflects on Arkansas' missed opportunities, pondering how self-inflicted mistakes have kept them from a perfect record. Additionally, the storied Arkansas-Tennessee rivalry is revisited, recalling memorable matchups from the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Join us for an engaging analysis of the Arkansas Razorbacks' current challenges and historical rivalries.
The Razorbacks host the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. inside Razorback Stadium. You can watch the game on ESPN or listen on ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.34 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.