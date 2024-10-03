Do Razorbacks Have Shot with Tennessee? | Locked on Razorbacks
Can Arkansas turn their season around against undefeated Tennessee? With the Razorbacks sitting at 3-2, having narrowly lost close games, and the Volunteers at 4-0, yet to face real adversity, this matchup promises intrigue.
Quarterbacks Taylen Green and Nico Iamaleava go head-to-head, with Green's mobility and Iamaleava's promising start under the spotlight. Running backs Ju'Quentin Jackson and Dylan Sampson are set to be pivotal, while Tennessee's untested defense and Arkansas' struggle against the pass add layers to the contest.
The episode breaks down Tennessee's defensive line depth and Arkansas' key player, Landon Jackson. It also explores strategies for victory: Tennessee's need to establish the run and Arkansas' focus on long drives and avoiding turnovers. Predictions lean towards a Tennessee win, with scores of 31-21 and 41-24.
Tune in for an engaging analysis of the Hogs and Vols' clash and discover the keys to their potential success.
