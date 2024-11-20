Does Petrino Offense Still Work for Razorbacks? | 4th and 5
Going into looking at scheme or executive needing fixed for Hogs to start hitting stride
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Going inside the film with Josh Throne looking at problems in Arkansas' 20-10 loss to Texas last Saturday at Razorback Stadium.
There are also questions about former coach and current offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and if his offensive schemes still work for the Razorbacks after all the changes in the last decade-plus. The results aren't looking the same today.
Also taking comments and questions from viewers as the Hogs prepare to face Louisiana Tech in the final home game of the season. Kickoff at Razorback Stadium will be at 3 p.m. and will only be televised on ESPN+. You can also hear the game on ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.
