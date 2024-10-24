Exploring Razorbacks' Rich History with Bulldogs | Locked on Razorbacks

All Hogs

It's gone both ways for the Hogs, even with title game implications for Hogs, Mississippi State

Are cowbells at Mississippi State games an unfair advantage?

Dive into the heated debate as we explore Arkansas' encounters with Mississippi State, focusing on the controversial use of cowbells in football. With a rich history of thrilling matchups, including coach Sam Pittman's first SEC win in 2020, the rivalry continues to captivate fans.

Discover how the Arkansas Razorbacks are making waves beyond the gridiron, with 11 players on NBA opening day rosters. Former coach Eric Musselman's influence is undeniable, having developed nine of these standout athletes.

This episode unpacks the Razorbacks' impact on both college football and professional basketball, offering insights into key players and strategic moves.

Don't miss this engaging discussion on the Arkansas Razorbacks' legacy and future prospects. Tune in for exclusive insights and spirited analysis.

