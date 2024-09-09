Facts on UAB Game: Looking at Notes for Saturday's Game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas faces UAB in Arkansas' home opener. Here are some key facts for both teams.
Kicking Battles:
Both teams are trying to phase in new kickers after losing their kickers that started for multiple seasons prior. New UAB kicker, sophomore Jonah Delange is 4-for-4 through the first two games with a long of 46 yards. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has vowed to reopen its kicking battle between Matthew Shipley and Kyle Ramsey after Ramsey went 1-for-3 in the 39-31 loss at Oklahoma State.
Former Razorback Patrick Foley is now the starting punter for the Blazers after not appearing in any games with the Hogs for two seasons from 2021-2022.
Turnovers Galore:
Arkansas fans will lament the three turnovers that cost them the game against Oklahoma State, but UAB has gotten off to a worse start in the turnover battle through two games, losing six turnovers in the first two games. The Blazers rank 125th out of 134 FBS teams in turnovers. Quarterback Jacob Zeno has already thrown two interceptions and lost all four fumbles.
No (Sack Attack):
Arkansas has averaged only two sacks a game through the first two weeks for 11th most in the SEC. Even that number is slightly misleading since Arkansas got all four of its sacks against UAPB and did not register an official quarterback hurry against Oklahoma State's Alan Bowman. The pass rush should pick back up though, UAB has allowed five sacks through its first two games.
Quote of the Week:
"Everybody will tell you about 48 hours before the game you have to start hydrating like a son of a gun."- Sam Pittman on dealing with the heat
Let's be fair with the criticism. We all stunk. Trent stunk. Mort [offensive coordinator Alex Mortensen] stunk. The [running] back stunk. The quarterback stunk and the offensive line stunk. We are all equally culpable in that disaster offensively.- Coach Trent Dilfer after a 31-6 loss
Arkansas takes on UAB in the home opener 3:15 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
HOGS FEED:
• Razorbacks on rise per ESPN's analytics after week two
• Calipari creating consistent choices for hoops Hogs
• SEC Shorts dealing with ER full after some stunning games
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook