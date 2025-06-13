Hogs will host talented group of official visitors this weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorbacks coaches are set for another talent filled official visit weekend as six uncommitted prospects are expected to be on hand along with several players already committed.
One of the more intriguing visitors arriving this weekend is Little Rock Central defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy who recently decommitted from Missouri after assistant coach Al Davis left the program for personal reasons.
LB Braxton Lindsey, Rogers
Lindsey is a 247sports composite 4-star prospect with 25 offers from the likes of Arkansas, Missouri, Baylor, BYU, Miami, Kansas State, Oklahoma, SMU, Wisconsin and many others.
At 6-foot-3, 234 pounds, he has proven to be a two-way machine on offense and defense at Rogers with 62 receptions for 1,139 Rec yards and 14 touchdowns on offense.
Defensively, Lindsey recorded 28 total tackles, nine sacks, five tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and a pair pass break-ups as a junior.
He is currently regarded as the No. 420 overall prospect nationally, No. 30 among linebackers and the No. 5 player in Arkansas.
The Mounties aren't known as a producer of much SEC level talent through the years, but did produce former Auburn offensive lineman Lee Ziemba.
DL Anthony Kennedy, Little Rock
Kennedy has been on the national radar of schools everywhere as Missouri was first to offer him during the fall of his sophomore year in 2023.
The 6-foot-4, 335 pound lineman recorded 26 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks as a junior for Maumelle, but will play for the Central Tigers this fall under third-year coach Anthony Robinson.
Other teams heavily involved in his recruitment recently are SMU, Georgia, USC and LSU.
He is the No. 36 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and No. 6 player in the state, according to 247sports.
TE Jaivion Martin, Pflugerville, Texas
Martin is one of the many Arkansas commits who will be in town this weekend for an official.
He committed to the Razorbacks last month over offers from Houston, Arizona State, Texas Tech, Cal, Duke, Oregon State, Maryland, UNLV and many others.
The 6-foot-4, 250 pound prospect is ranked as the No. 452 overall prospect for the 2026 recruiting class, No. 20 among tight ends and No. 63 athlete, according to 247sports composite rankings.
He does everything well at tight end. Martin possesses soft hands, underrated physicality as a blocker and can line up at multiple positions in the passing game with speed to break away from defenders.
As a junior, he caught 51 passes for 804 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior for the Panthers.
ATH Xavier Okwufulueze, Owasso, Oklahoma
While Okwufuleze put his efforts on the hardwood during his sophomore season, he returned to the gridiron as a junior and put together an impressive stat line on both sides of the ball at receiver and cornerback.
As a two-way starter at Rejoice Christian, the 6-foot-4, 195 pound athlete helped lead his team to a 13-1 record and win the Oklahoma 1A state championship.
Okwufuleze caught 46 passes for 901 yards and nine touchdowns averaging nearly 20 yards per catch while tacking on 31 tackles, four interceptions and two pick sixes defensively.
He is the No. 514 overall prospect in the country, No. 34 among athletes and No. 7 ranked player in the Sooner State for 2026 with offers from Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Utah, TCU and others.
DB Keivay Foster, Muscle Shoals, Alabama
Foster is yet to hold an offer from the Razorbacks staff, but does pocket a few from Missouri, Mississippi State, Troy and North Alabama.
The 6-foot-4, 182 pound safety is currently ranked No. 623 overall, No. 51 at his position and the No. 25 player in Alabama, per 247sports.
WR Xavier Stinson, Vero Beach, Florida
The 6-foot-2, 185 pound receiver caught 46 passes for 704 receiving yards and seven touchdowns during his junior season and holds offers from Arkansas, Michigan State, North Carolina State, Vanderbilt, Florida Atlantic and many others.
He is the No. 891 overall prospect, No. 137 among receivers and ranked No. 113 in Florida, according to 247sports composite rankings.
WR Robert Haynes, Missouri City, Texas
Haynes chose Arkansas over the likes of Louisville, Pittsburg, Arkansas State, Louisiana, UL-Monroe, UNLV and Sacramento State back in April.
As a junior, he caught 32 passes for 503 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024 for an average of 15 yards per reception.
The 6-foot-1, 175 pound wideout attended Houston's Under Armour Next recruiting event where he displayed his speed and explosiveness enroute to the camp's wide receiver MVP award April 19.
TE Kade Bush, Chanhassen, Minnesota
The one other time Arkansas reached into Chanhassen High School for a recruit, Frank Ragnow developed into a NFL All-Pro.
Bush committed to Arkansas in March over Kansas State and Washington State and is currently touted as the No. 1,104 overall player in the country and No. 56 at his position.
At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, he can line up at multiple positions within the offense as an H-back, blocking tight end and in flex roles as a receiver.
DL Carnell Jackson, Auburn, Alabama
Jackson committed to the Razorbacks in April over suitors such as Western Kentucky, Tulane, Memphis, Liberty, and East Carolina.
He had a breakout season as a junior finishing with 36 tackles, 12 quarterback hurries and three tackles for loss.
OL Ashley Walker, Hollywood, Florida
The 6-foot-7, 295 pound offensive tackle committed to Arkansas last month over offers from Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Pitt, UCF, Syracuse and South Florida.
He is a 3-star prospect and is ranked No. 1,253 nationally, No. 105 among interior lineman and No. 156 in Florida, according to 247sports.
WR Elijah West, Cantonment, Florida
The 6-foot-2, 185 pound wideout has a solid offer list of Michigan State, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Pitt, UCF and MInnesota.
As a junior, he recorded 42 receptions for 584 yards and 10 touchdowns which helped Tate High School into the Florida 6A playoffs.
West is the No. 168 receiver nationally and the No. 116 athlete from Florida.