Hogs will host talented group of official visitors this weekend

A few of my reps from Todays UA Camp! I walked away with Wr MVP Honors and lots of great knowledge from coaches who have played the game at the highest level. @RPHS_FB @Coach_LaFavers @TheUCReport @TXTopTalent @MikeRoach247 @vypehouston @GPowersScout @jackson_dip @On3Keith… pic.twitter.com/Mki5geAEYa