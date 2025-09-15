SEC Shorts: Arkansas fans wake up Monday to find even more disappointment
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If Arkansas fans needed a little salt rubbed in the wound Monday morning they got it.
The guys over at SEC Shorts focused this week's episode around all the upsets that happened around college football as league cops scattered out and tried to solve various cases across a difficult day.
Of course, as Razorbacks fans know, this meant they were left out of the latest drop of the YouTube series after coming up short, 41-35, in a game where the Hogs were headed for certain victory until the curse kicked in and a strip fumble late at the 24-yard line abruptly ended the game.
There's actually a part in the sketch that almost looks like a spot was left open for the Hogs, but a last minute adjustment had to be made to the script to cover up Arkansas not pulling through with the upset.
So, Arkansas fans must do what life requires of them. They can either enjoy a well-produced episode about the teams that pulled it off while knowing they missed their chance, or they can skip this week all together because it's just too soon.