Former Razorback Kicks First Game-Winner in NFL Career for Lions

Kickoff specialist for Hogs now kicking game-winners in the NFL nails down win

Daniel Shi

Detroit Lions place kicker Jake Bates (39) attempts a field goal against Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, September 15, 2024.
Detroit Lions place kicker Jake Bates (39) attempts a field goal against Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, September 15, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas kickoff specialist Jake Bates is a hero in Detroit.

Now handling field goal duties at the NFL level, Bates knocked through a game-winning 44-yard field goal with 15 seconds left for over the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions improved to 5-1 on the season.

With the Lions trailing the Minnesota Vikings 29-28, quarterback Jared Goff led the Lions down the field in eight plays, to set up the game-winning kick.

The former Razorback's ties to Arkansas run deep. He first played two seasons of college soccer at Central Arkansas before transferring to Texas State to handle kickoff duties. He finished his college career as a Hog in 2022, handling the same role, earning All-SEC first-team honors and leading FBS football in touchback percentage (85.3%).

Arkansas Razorbacks kicker Jake Bates (39) celebrates with kicker Cam Little (29) after recovering an onside kick
Arkansas Razorbacks kicker Jake Bates (39) celebrates with kicker Cam Little (29) and defensive lineman Jordan Dominick (14) after recovering an onside kick in the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Alabama won 49-26. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Bates has had a perfect start to his NFL career, making his first 10 field goals through six games with his longest being 48 yards. Although still a long way from tying Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey's NFL record of 35 in a row to start a career, Bates is one of five kickers left in the 2024 season, yet to miss a kick.

Signed with the Lions after Michael Badgley was lost for the season with a torn hamstring, Bates gets his first shot in the NFL after playing spring football in the 2024 United Football League (UFL). He holds the UFL record for the longest field goal with a 64-yarder.

Daniel Shi
DANIEL SHI

