Former Razorback Kicks First Game-Winner in NFL Career for Lions
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas kickoff specialist Jake Bates is a hero in Detroit.
Now handling field goal duties at the NFL level, Bates knocked through a game-winning 44-yard field goal with 15 seconds left for over the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions improved to 5-1 on the season.
With the Lions trailing the Minnesota Vikings 29-28, quarterback Jared Goff led the Lions down the field in eight plays, to set up the game-winning kick.
The former Razorback's ties to Arkansas run deep. He first played two seasons of college soccer at Central Arkansas before transferring to Texas State to handle kickoff duties. He finished his college career as a Hog in 2022, handling the same role, earning All-SEC first-team honors and leading FBS football in touchback percentage (85.3%).
Bates has had a perfect start to his NFL career, making his first 10 field goals through six games with his longest being 48 yards. Although still a long way from tying Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey's NFL record of 35 in a row to start a career, Bates is one of five kickers left in the 2024 season, yet to miss a kick.
Signed with the Lions after Michael Badgley was lost for the season with a torn hamstring, Bates gets his first shot in the NFL after playing spring football in the 2024 United Football League (UFL). He holds the UFL record for the longest field goal with a 64-yarder.