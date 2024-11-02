Green Goes Down After Big Play, Return Uncertain
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After a disastrous series where the Arkansas offense followed an emotional goal line stand by the defense by fumbling in its own end zone for Ole Miss's only touchdown, the game has taken yet another dramatic turn.
The Razorbacks were moving the all down the play with big plays and appeared to have another. Quarterback Taylen Green ran up the middle for 14 to get the Hogs to the Ole Miss 32-yard line.
However, Green's leg folded under him and his ankle twisted awkwardly as he was rolled over himself and it looks like Malachi SIngleton will play quarterback for a while. Unfortunately for the Razorbacks, the Hogs try a basic hand-off to Dubinion that lost five yards after Chris Paul, a former Arkansas linebacker, came up with the big tackle.
Going against his past patterns, Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman opted to go for a 55-yard field goal and Matthew Shipley rewarded his faith by making it with plenty of room to spare. Green has made his way out of the medical tent with both ankles heavily taped, but it remains to be seen if he can go.