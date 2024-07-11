Gundy's Announcement on Gordon Eliminates Hope for Hog Fans
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There were Arkansas Razorback fans more than a little surprised at what Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said the Big 12 Media Days in Las Vegas this week. Most were expecting to hear how many games running back Ollie Gordon II was going to get suspended.
If nothing else, Hogs' fans were expecting something ... anything. Gordon was arrested for drunk driving arrest last month. Since there was basically a news blackout on college football for the last few weeks, everybody expected to hear something at Media Days.
"He's going to play,"Gundy told ESPN's Pete Thamelat Big 12 Media Day on Tuesday. Gundy added that there will be internal punishment for Gordon but he won't miss any games. Gundy added that Gordon was brought to Big 12 Media Day to speak to the media face-to-face and to be held accountable for his arrest in a public forum.
Nobody in Arkansas was expecting that. Honestly, considering all of the questions swirling around this team headed into the 2024 season. The Razorbacks play the second week of the season in Stillwater, Okla., against the Cowboys, who are ranked in most preseason Top 25 polls.
Gordon issued a statement on his X account on Monday apologizing for his actions. Gordon was the nation's leading rusher last season, tallying 1,732 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and won the Doak Walker Award, given annually to college football's top running back.
