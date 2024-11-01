Hating Ole Miss Just Comes Naturally | Locked on Razorbacks
There have been wild games in what has been a heated rivalry at times with Rebels
In this story:
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks have a very wild rivalry with Ole Miss in football over the past few decades. But that has led to many Hog fans REALLY hating the Rebels.
Explore the inconsistent branding of Ole Miss mascots, from Colonel Reb to Tony the Land Shark, and why it matters. The episode also covers Ty Washington's departure from Arkansas, shedding light on his mental health concerns and playing time frustrations. Plus, a critical look at the SEC's lackluster Week 10 schedule raises questions about the league's planning.
Join us for a deep dive into these pressing issues and more. Listen now for unique insights and spirited discussions on the Arkansas Razorbacks and the SEC landscape.
HOGS FEED:
• Modern conveniences make business decisions on deer stand less likely
• There's one Rebel Hogs must slow down to have chance
• Washington learned tough lesson with dismissal, may benefit in long run
• Calipari's brand goes national with Razorbacks at World Series
• Razorbacks see similarities between NBA-All Star, Hogs' big Man
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook
Published