Hogs left with major conundrum at end of latest 'SEC Roll Call' episode

Texas falls apart, Arkansas Razorbacks cheered against Alabama in bye week, but what do they do now?

Kent Smith

The Arkansas Razorbacks confirm they watched to see if Alabama would lose on its bye week.
/ Matt Mitchell
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We find out in this week's episode of "SEC Roll Call" that the Hogs, along with several other teams, spent the bye week hoping for the downfall of Alabama.

However, as the episode closes, a darkness falls over the SEC, leaving Arkansas Razorbacks fans with a difficult choice next week that they may not be able to make. Also, several teams enjoy the "Texistential crisis" the Longhorns find themselves facing.

This and much more in Matt Mitchell's weekly episodic edition taking a humorous look at the weekly drama that is the SEC.

