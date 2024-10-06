Hogs' Recruits Reaction to 'Stadium Shaking' Victory Over Vols
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When the clock struck all zeroes and the Razorbacks secured a 19-14 victory over No. 4 Tennessee it was met with pandemonium from coaches, players, fans and recruits.
The victory signified Arkansas' brand is still alive under Sam Pittman and just needed an extra bit of will and desire to pull out a one-possession game. Uncommitted 2026 wide receiver Caleb Smith is one of the fastest players in the country and came away impressed by Arkansas' atmosphere.
The 5-foot-8 speedster mentioned how the stadium shook when backup quarterback Malachi Singleton scored the game winning touchdown.
"The game was just amazing to see Arkansas come out with that upset," Smith said. "The atmosphere was very loud, especially after the game winning touchdown the whole stadium started to shake. The visit was pretty cool. I had to chance to have a conversation with Coach [Ronnie] Fouch and some other coaches on the staff.
Current 2025 3-star offensive lineman pledge Lionel Prudhomme from Shreveport, Louisiana was thrilled to see the Razorbacks pull out a victory.
"Woo Pig," Prudhomme exclaimed. "It was a great win for us and love to see it"
4-star Conway quarterback commit Grayson Wilson was in Fayetteville for the game this weekend on another visit. He's been exceptional for the Wampus Cats completing 66% of his passes for 1,125 yards and 13 touchdowns.
"I thought it was an awesome game," Wilson said. "We made plays when needed to on offense and our defense had a great game once again. Super excited for the team!"
Arkansas' highest rated commit, linebacker Tavion Wallace, was able to witness the Razorbacks epic defensive performance. He was one of the many thousands who rushed the field after the victory.
Talented 2026 defensive back Donovan Webb was at Arkansas for his first gameday visit. He came away very impressed by the atmosphere at Razorback Stadium and culture of the program.
"I thought the game experience was indescribable," Webb said. "This was my first time attending an Arkansas game, and I was very impressed with the hospitality, the fans, and the team win. During the recruiting dinner, Coach Pittman encouraged us to celebrate if we won, and that’s exactly what we did!
"What continues to excite me about the Razorbacks is the coaching staff and their willingness to build a relationship with me and my family. I can tell that the University of Arkansas Football program is very family-oriented, and that is something I look for as a recruit."
Two-time MaxPreps high school All-American defensvie back and Razorbacks commit Tay Lockett didn't attend the game but was excited to see his future team come away with win.
"We’ve been playing really good football these last 5 games but haven’t finished the close ones," Lockett said. "Well, that monkey is off our back. Couldn’t be more proud and excited for the players and the coaching staff! How bout them Hogs!"
Highly recruited Maumelle 4-star defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy, Jr. enjoyed his visit. Like other recruits who attended, Kennedy enjoyed the atmosphere and rushing the field.
“It was great,” Kennedy said. “It was a good game and I enjoyed storming the field.”
Hot Springs Lakeside 2026 offensive lineman and Razorbacks commit Tucker Young loved seeing how Arkansas controlled the line of scrimmage.
"Yessir, it was a huge win for Arkansas and it was incredible watching," Young said. "I thought the offensive line stepped up and the defensive line did amazing. Looking forward to being up there for the LSU game!"
The Razorbacks will go into a much deserved off week after a captivating victory over a top-five opponent. Arkansas will host its second consecutive ranked opponent with No. 13 LSU coming to town with the Golden Boot trophy on the line and another wild atmosphere expected.