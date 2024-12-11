All Hogs

Hogs' Wild Day Winning Game, Russell's Flips | Locked on Razorbacks

Win over Michigan in a tight game at Madison Square Garden almost secondary to wild day with transfer portal

RAZORBACKS BEAT MICHIGAN IN MADISON SQUARE GARDEN!
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Chaos reigns in the Arkansas football world as Braylon Russell's transfer portal saga unfolds with unexpected twists. How will this impact the Razorbacks' future?

Dive into the latest developments in Arkansas Razorbacks sports, where Braylon Russell's transfer drama takes center stage, alongside a thrilling basketball victory over Michigan.

Host John Neighbors navigates the complexities of the transfer portal, critiques the All-SEC team selections, and celebrates the Razorbacks' basketball triumph. Key figures like Andrew Armstrong and Boogie Fland are spotlighted, offering insights into their performances and contributions.

Join the conversation as we explore the Razorbacks' evolving strategies and the broader implications for college sports. Don't miss out on this engaging discussion packed with unique insights and expert analysis.

Maybe the best part of all this is we're nowhere near all the drama and constant changing with things as the transfer portal has some more time to run and teams can start getting players to switch schools. There will likely be more drama.

Arkansas avoids epic collapse, picks up win over Michigan in New York

Surprisingly, no Razorbacks on SEC Coaches First Team

Hogs in trouble? Ultimate roster rebuild underway for Pittman

Razorbacks guard going home, hopes to shine in Garden

Looking at players jumping on portal | Locked on Razorbacks

