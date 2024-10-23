Is It Time for Razorbacks to Change Quarterbacks? | 4th and 5
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green is missing throws that are wide open and taking off running. At least that's the view of many fans and those that break down the film like former Razorback tight end and All-SEC tight end DJ Williams.
In this engaging video, he dives deep into your comments and questions regarding one of the hottest topics surrounding the Razorback football team: Is it time to make a change at quarterback?
He analyzes the performances of the current starter, discusses the potential of Green and explore whether Malachi Singleton should step in as the new leader on the field.
Plus, we'll take a closer look at the upcoming match-up against Mississippi State. Is this game a must-win for the Razorbacks? We'll discuss key strategies, player match-ups and what a victory would mean for the team moving forward.
Don’t miss out on this chance to join the conversation! Leave your comments below, and let’s get to the bottom of this quarterback conundrum together.