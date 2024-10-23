Is It Time for Razorbacks to Change Quarterbacks? | 4th and 5

All Hogs

Former Arkansas tight end DJ Williams weighs in with his opinion on quarterback Taylen Green's play

Andy Hodges

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green is missing throws that are wide open and taking off running. At least that's the view of many fans and those that break down the film like former Razorback tight end and All-SEC tight end DJ Williams.

In this engaging video, he dives deep into your comments and questions regarding one of the hottest topics surrounding the Razorback football team: Is it time to make a change at quarterback?

He analyzes the performances of the current starter, discusses the potential of Green and explore whether Malachi Singleton should step in as the new leader on the field.

Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green takes a snap against Tennessee
Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green takes a snap against the Tennessee Volunteers at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. / Michael Morrison-Hogs on SI Images

Join to sift through your thoughts and opinions, weighing the pros and cons of each option. Plus, we’ll take a closer look at the upcoming match-up against Mississippi State. Is this game a must-win for the Razorbacks? We’ll discuss key strategies, player match-ups and what a victory would mean for the team moving forward.

Don’t miss out on this chance to join the conversation! Leave your comments below, and let’s get to the bottom of this quarterback conundrum together.

Published
Andy Hodges
ANDY HODGES

Sports columnist, writer, former radio host and television host who has been expressing an opinion on sports in the media for over four decades. He has been at numerous media stops in Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi.

