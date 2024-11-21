Looking at Offensive Line Struggles with Grant Cook | 4th and 5
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas tight end DJ Williams and offensive lineman Grant Cook look at the film about problems with Razorbacks' offensive line against Texas.
The ex-players, both of who played in the NFL, talked about into the disappointing performance of the Arkansas Razorbacks' offensive line, a topic that has sparked frustration among fans and analysts alike. Joining us is former. That's some expert analysis on the team's ongoing struggles.
Despite glimpses of improvement in some games, the offensive line continues to revert to bad habits, leaving fans wondering what it will take to achieve consistency. Grant breaks down key plays from recent matchups, highlighting the recurring mistakes that have plagued the unit week in and week out.
The Razorback, sitting at 5-5 on the season, will play their final home game of the season Saturday at 3 p.m. against Louisiana Tech and it's a chance to get ready for the season-ending game against Missouri on the road Nov. 30.
The game against the Bulldogs will only be available to watch on ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game on ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home or on the Razorback Sports Network.