Looking at Players Jumping on Portal | Locked on Razorbacks

Looking at Players Jumping on Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Are the Arkansas Razorbacks football team facing a crisis? The reality is there are things going on here that isn't happening at most other places around college football.
With a staggering number of players entering the transfer portal, including key contributors, the Razorbacks are navigating turbulent waters. This episode unpacks the mass exodus, exploring the motivations behind these departures and the silence from head coach Sam Pittman and athletics director Hunter Yurcheck.
Discover how NIL opportunities, playing time, and the quest for a winning program are reshaping college football dynamics. The episode also highlights JaQuinden Jackson's decision to join the East West Shrine Bowl, marking a pivotal moment in his career.
Tune in to uncover the challenges Arkansas faces and the potential impact on their upcoming Liberty Bowl matchup against Texas Tech.