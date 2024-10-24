All Hogs

Loss to LSU Breakdown, Former Razorbacks Remember NFL Cuts | 4th and 5

Grant Cook, DJ Williams look at bad loss to Tigers plus when they got released from pro football

Andy Hodges

an insightful and entertaining post-game breakdown as we dive into the Razorbacks' recent loss to LSU with our special guest, Grant Cook! In this episode of "Let Grant Cook," we analyze the highs and lows from the game, highlighting the standout moments and the areas that need improvement.

But that’s not all! We’re taking a trip down memory lane, sharing some of our personal stories about getting cut from NFL teams. These candid moments provide a unique perspective on resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just love great sports stories, this episode is a must-watch! Tune in for a mix of football analysis, personal anecdotes, and a whole lot of fun. Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more content!

Published
Andy Hodges
ANDY HODGES

Sports columnist, writer, former radio host and television host who has been expressing an opinion on sports in the media for over four decades. He has been at numerous media stops in Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi.

