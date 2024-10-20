LSU's Hot Start puts Razorbacks on Back Foot in First Half
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With all the optimism after a bye week, it didn't take long for a reality check to send Arkansas crashing back to earth.. The Razorbacks trail LSU 16-7 at halftime.
The Razorbacks were thoroughly dismantled in all three phases of the game early. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier operated the LSU offense with surgical precision, taking advantage of the Hogs' soft coverage. Nussmeier finished the first half 13-for-23 for 124 yards. 104 of those yards came in the first quarter.
Arkansas was second best for most of the first half, struggling to keep LSU's offense off the field. The Tigers ran 38 plays in the first half to the Hogs' 25. However, Arkansas did tighten up in the red zone, holding LSU to three field goals from Damian Ramos to stay within striking distance.
However, Arkansas could not find similar success in the kicking game, Matthew Shipley, getting his first career start in a Razorback uniform, missed a 42-yarder in the first quarter. The Razorbacks are now 8-for-14 on field goals this season.
The offense was able to move the ball down the field, but a costly fumble by running back Rashod Dubinion at the end of the first quarter gifted LSU one of its three field goals. Down 13-0, the Razorbacks looked to be in grave danger of letting go of the rope.
However, Taylen Green led the Hogs down the field on a 75-yard drive in nine plays, capped off with a 25-yard touchdown in the corner of the end zone. Despite leading the team with 38 catches coming into the game, it was his first touchdown of the season.
Despite playing from behind the entirety of the first half, Devin Bale executed a pearler of a punt to pin the Tigers inside its five-yard line and prevent the Tigers from doing anymore damage in the first half.
The Razorbacks will look to cut into the lead after halftime, getting the ball to start the second half.