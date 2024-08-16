Luke Hasz Finally Ready to Make Up for Lost Time with Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' Luke Hasz had finally recovered from a clavicle injury that kept him out for the majority of his freshman season. Then, just as fall camp was about to hit the midway point, he sustained a concussion and missed the first scrimmage and two subsequent fall camp practices.
"It sucked missing camp even though not a lot of people would say that," Hasz said. "You’d be surprised. It’s like missing one day of school and it feels like you’ve missed a whole week."
Hasz announced his return in a notable way in the second scrimmage, making a 30-yard catch and a pair of 15-yard catches. He's also made gains in terms of his weight in the offseason, much of which he attributes to strength coach Ben Sowders.
"I feel like this year I’m more lean," Hasz said. "I feel like it will pay off for the season and help me last longer. Now I think they just did a great job and I was grateful to have coach Sowders in my corner."
Although both Luke Hasz and his younger brother Dylan have been dealing with various minor injuries throughout camp, Luke is very much enjoying playing alongside his twin brother after being out for so long. Dylan played in all 12 games last year on special teams and figures to assume a similar role this year.
"Having him on the team just makes you play a little bit harder because you have a true brother on the team," Luke Hasz said. "We’re all family but it just means more."
A rejuvenated Hasz finally is finally back at full strength as he assumes the TE1 role for a full season. Opening kickoff gets underway from Little Rock against UAPB 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
