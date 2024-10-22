All Hogs

Now Razorbacks Have Must-Win Game This Week | Locked on Razorbacks

Why Arkansas can't afford to lose on road against Mississippi State on Saturday

Andy Hodges

Why Arkansas Razorbacks can't afford to lose to Mississippi State
Why Arkansas Razorbacks can't afford to lose to Mississippi State / Locked On Razorbacks
In this story:

With Arkansas facing a must-win situation, the stakes couldn't be higher. This episode dives into the critical matchup against Mississippi State, a team struggling in the SEC with poor offensive and defensive rankings.

Coach Sam Pittman is eyeing a bigger role for freshman running back Braylen Russell, potentially reshaping the Razorbacks' strategy. Injury updates are crucial, with JaQuinden Jackson likely out, Jaylen Braxton expected back for the Texas game and Patrick Kutas ready to play.

The implications of a loss could be severe for Arkansas' season and Pittman's future.

Join us for an engaging discussion on the Arkansas Razorbacks' path forward and the pivotal role of key players. Don't miss out on these insights and more—tune in for a comprehensive analysis!

Follow on Twitter
Follow on Instagram

HOGS FEED:

• Mississippi State coach uses recency bias to describe Arkansas

 One of Hogs' final major targets announces de-commitment

• Pittman ready to let big man eat

 Hogs' offensive lineman to make potential season debut

• Good and bad former Razorback tight end saw against LSU | 4th and 5

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Andy Hodges
ANDY HODGES

Sports columnist, writer, former radio host and television host who has been expressing an opinion on sports in the media for over four decades. He has been at numerous media stops in Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi.

Home/Football