Now Razorbacks Have Must-Win Game This Week | Locked on Razorbacks
With Arkansas facing a must-win situation, the stakes couldn't be higher. This episode dives into the critical matchup against Mississippi State, a team struggling in the SEC with poor offensive and defensive rankings.
Coach Sam Pittman is eyeing a bigger role for freshman running back Braylen Russell, potentially reshaping the Razorbacks' strategy. Injury updates are crucial, with JaQuinden Jackson likely out, Jaylen Braxton expected back for the Texas game and Patrick Kutas ready to play.
The implications of a loss could be severe for Arkansas' season and Pittman's future.
Join us for an engaging discussion on the Arkansas Razorbacks' path forward and the pivotal role of key players. Don't miss out on these insights and more—tune in for a comprehensive analysis!
Follow on Twitter
Follow on Instagram