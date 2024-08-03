Oklahoma Double Dip: Razorbacks Gain Second 2026 Commitment of Day in Sooner State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks received even more good news Saturday when Lawton, Oklahoma 3-star safety Adam Auston announced his pledge to Arkansas. The 6-foot-2, 200 pound prospect announced his commitment over the likes of Oklahoma State, Missouri and Baylor.
Auston holds 11 reported offers and sits just outside 4-star status with 247sports. He is the No. 4 prospect in the state of Oklahoma and No. 24 among all safeties.
He can play multiple positions in the defensive backfield, although he's projected as a safety in college. On film, Auston shows short-to-long range burst, along with twitchy, solid flexibility in the hips to recover or make a play on the ball.
As a student-athlete at McArthur High School, Auston can be used in a hybrid safety role similar to former Razorbacks star Rudell Crim. With college offenses primarily running spread tempo concept having what looks like a fourth linebacker can help combat speed on underneath routes.
During his sophomore season, Auston recorded 92 tackles, five tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, and two pick sixes. He visited Arkansas last week for the first time last weekend during the Hog Wild Hangout which was enough to seal his decision.
2024 Arkansas Recruiting Class
4-star DE Colton Yarbrough
4-star S Tay Lockett
3-star S Adam Auston
3-star OL Tucker Young
3-star QB Jayvon Gilmore
HOGS FEED:
