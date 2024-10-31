Ole Miss-Razorbacks SEC's Wildest Rivalry? | Locked on Razorbacks
Looking at history of series that shows just about anything can happen, but tends to break for Hogs lately
In this story:
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas and Ole Miss rivalry is notorious for its unpredictable twists and turns, often dubbed the "dumbest game in the SEC schedule."
The latest episode "Locked on Razorbacks" dives into the coaching dynamics between Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman and Rebels coach Lane Kiffin, exploring their mutual respect despite contrasting personalities.
We analyze Ole Miss' season, highlighting their shift to a defensive strategy, and discuss the keys to victory: Arkansas must avoid turnovers and protect their quarterback, while Ole Miss aims to secure a two-score lead in the second half.
Predictions point to a low-scoring game with Ole Miss slightly favored.
HOGS FEED:
• Washington learned tough lesson with dismissal, but may benefit in long run
• Former tight shares story about dismissal from Razorbacks with a Mackey Award winner
• Calipari's brand goes national with Razorbacks at World Series
• Razorbacks see similarities between NBA-All Star, Hogs' big Man
• Razorbacks' Pittman gives high praise to Ole Miss offense
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook
Published |Modified