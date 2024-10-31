All Hogs

Ole Miss-Razorbacks SEC's Wildest Rivalry? | Locked on Razorbacks

Looking at history of series that shows just about anything can happen, but tends to break for Hogs lately

Andy Hodges

Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Hunter Henry (84) laterals the ball as he is tackled by Ole Miss Rebels defensive back Tony Bridges (1) during overtime at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Arkansas won 53-52.
Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Hunter Henry (84) laterals the ball as he is tackled by Ole Miss Rebels defensive back Tony Bridges (1) during overtime at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Arkansas won 53-52. / Matt Bush-Imagn Images


FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas and Ole Miss rivalry is notorious for its unpredictable twists and turns, often dubbed the "dumbest game in the SEC schedule."

The latest episode "Locked on Razorbacks" dives into the coaching dynamics between Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman and Rebels coach Lane Kiffin, exploring their mutual respect despite contrasting personalities.

We analyze Ole Miss' season, highlighting their shift to a defensive strategy, and discuss the keys to victory: Arkansas must avoid turnovers and protect their quarterback, while Ole Miss aims to secure a two-score lead in the second half.

Predictions point to a low-scoring game with Ole Miss slightly favored.

Andy Hodges
