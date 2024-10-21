All Hogs

One Word Describes Razorbacks' Loss to LSU | Locked on Razorbacks

After getting thumped 34-10 at Razorback Stadium, where do Hogs go from here?

Andy Hodges

How Arkansas Razorbacks' Loss to LSU Impacts Their Season
How Arkansas Razorbacks' Loss to LSU Impacts Their Season / Locked On Razorbacks
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas faced a setback with a 34-10 loss to LSU, raising questions about their season trajectory.

Despite two weeks of preparation, the Razorbacks' performance was lackluster, tying South Alabama for the lowest point total against LSU this season.

Explore the offensive struggles that plagued Arkansas, including the limited rushing attempts for key players. The episode also examines the Razorbacks' current standing in the SEC, following losses to undefeated teams like Texas A&M and LSU.

With the upcoming game against Mississippi State, the stakes are high for Arkansas to turn their season around.

Join us as we analyze the SEC landscape, featuring insights on Georgia's victory over Texas and Tennessee's triumph against Alabama.

Don't miss this engaging discussion on the Arkansas Razorbacks' challenges and opportunities in the SEC.

Follow on Twitter
Follow on Instagram

HOGS FEED:

• Can Razorbacks afford to take anything for granted against desperate Mississippi State?

• Vanderbilt's ascension pushes Hogs closer to unwanted streak

 Razorbacks latest SEC team to suffer post-bye week blues

• One LSU player Razorbacks had no answers for in 34-10 loss

 HOGS REACTION: Turnovers halt offense; officiating stalls momentum

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Andy Hodges
ANDY HODGES

Sports columnist, writer, former radio host and television host who has been expressing an opinion on sports in the media for over four decades. He has been at numerous media stops in Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi.

Home/Football