Petrino Lands One of Best Athletes in Central Arkansas for 2025
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sam Pittman’s program continues to regain momentum in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Little Rock Parkview athlete Quentin Murphy committed to the Razorbacks Saturday during a ceremony at the school’s Fieldhouse.
Murphy was highly sought after with Ole Miss pursuing his services early on. However, Arkansas began to prioritize him once new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino arrived in November.
The 6-1, 205 pound quarterback transferred to Parkview during the offseason after beginning his career with crosstown school Joe T. Robinson. He passed for 2,280 yards with 32 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions for the Senators. He also accounted for 200 carries for 1,278 yards and 14 touchdowns.
He led Robinson High School to a 7-4 season with a loss to Fort Smith Southside in the playoffs to close the season. Murphy is a 4-star by Rivals but a high 3-star by other services. According to ESPN, he is the No. 6 overall athlete in the nation and No. 4 amongst prospects in Arkansas.
Murphy chooses to remain in-state and play at Arkansas over offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oregon, Auburn, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Oklahoma State, Colorado, Utah and many others.
Arkansas’ Current 2025 Class
QB Grayson Wilson
RB Markeylin Batton
ATH Quentin Murphy
WR Kamare Williams
LB Jayden Shelton
S Taijh Overton
K Evan Noel
