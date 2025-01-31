Which True Freshmen Make Instant Impact For Razorbacks in 2025?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As the calendar flips to February in a matter of hours, Arkansas will soon begin spring practice with 18 freshmen who decided to enroll early.
While several of Arkansas' newcomers weren't rated highly based off recruiting site evaluations, that doesn't mean coach Sam Pittman lacks freshman capable of making an impact on the depth chart. The Razorbacks will have questions at several positions including wide receiver, along the line of scrimmage, defensive backfield and kicker.
WR Antonio Jordan
The only thing Warren produces more of than tomatoes is wide receivers. That statement remains true as Jordan is the next wideout on a long list of receivers from Bradley County and that vine doesn't appear to be wilting away anytime soon either.
The 6-foot-6, 230 pound athlete has perfect size for the position to catch contested balls and boasts big play capability as he averaged over 24 yards per catch as a senior for the Lumberjacks. He caught 43 passes for 1,041 yards and 14 touchdowns for a team that finished 15-1 overall with a Class 4A semifinals appearance.
Other Warren greats at Arkansas include first round pick Treylon Burks, all-time yards leader Jarius Wright, Greg Childs (No. 8 all-time) and wideout-turned-tight end Chris Gragg.
LB Tavion Wallace
As the top rated signee in Arkansas' 2025 class, Wallace was rated as high as the No. 39 prospect overall before taking quite the tumble in each of the final three 247sports updated rankings. The Baxley, Ga. native remained firmly committed to the Razorbacks and defensive coordinator Travis Williams after speculation of him flipping his pledge to Florida State late in the process.
Wallace proved to be one of the best linebackers in his state with 208 career tackles, 21 tackles for loss, six sacks and six fumble recoveries. He won't be forced into a starting role right away as Arkansas returns a solid nucleus of linebackers in Xavian Sorey, Stephen Dix, Larry Worth (hybrid) and promising redshirt freshman Bradley Shaw ahead of him.
Williams likes to rotate linebackers in his scheme to keep them fresh throughout the season. While Shaw will move into a role left by Texas transfer Brad Spence, that should give the 6-foot-1, 215 pound tackler time to become accustomed to the speed of SEC offenses.
DL Kevin Oatis
Oatis impressed scouts during his work at the Under Armour All-American game and is in fine position to make a major splash as a true freshmen on a unit that has serious depth concerns. As a senior, he recorded 29 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and four sacks last season at Hattiesburg High School.
He has solid size for a true freshman at 6-foot-2, 295 pounds and signed with the Razorbacks as a composite 4-star by 247sports. Oatis is ranked the No. 361 overall player in the country, No. 36 at defensive line position and No. 13 among prospects out of Mississippi.
The Razorbacks currently have a total of 16 defensive linemen on scholarship heading into spring practice with one full-time starter returning in Cam Ball. That leaves Ian Geffrard, who played in 12 games last season, as the only other interior lineman with meaningful regular season snaps.