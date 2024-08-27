Pittman Will Wait Awhile Before Naming Hogs' Team Captains
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- While most teams around the country are posting graphics to promote its respective team captains, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is going a different direction.
With the transfer portal the way it is, Pittman believes its unfair to go with the traditional four man group who represents the team. The Razorbacks brought in 22 new players out of the portal to blend in with the 43 who have returned for another season.
Pittman tends to reference Kirby Smart's Georgia program since he spent time as an assistant with the Bulldogs during its rise to national scene.. He will likely go by the way of rotating team captains game-by-game due to the leadership he believes the Razorbacks have this season.
"Georgia named their captains after the season and they just had a rotating guys, Pittman said during Monday's press conference. "I do think what we're going to do name four gameday captains for a while. And I don't know how long that's going to be."
"I think that we have too many captain like guys on our team right now to get to four. I think let's let them play a little bit. Let's see them in the adversity. Let's see who really is the leaders on a Saturday afternoon. Again, we have what, 39 new guys. So I just thought that it would be kind of cool if at the end of the years, if you had 48 guys, or you had 36 guys that represented the team."
One major struggle Pittman has faced lately is team chemistry. Arkansas had a team culture problem lingering over from the Chad Morris tenure and was able to quickly turnaround the locker room vibes in 2020.
Now, he's faced with that once again but believes there is more togetherness with this roster compared to last year's team.
"The togetherness of the team. They're fun to be around," Pittman said at SEC Media Days. "You know they're working. Any time you can work and you really don't know it because you're enjoying what you do, we've had some really great strides."
