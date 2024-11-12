Razorback Kicking Safety Blanket Evaporates, Flips to SEC Rival
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas could be in the market for a new kicker on the recruiting trail again for next season. 247Sports' top kicker for the freshman class of 2025, Evan Noel, flipped his commitment to Florida Monday. He announced his decision on X (formerly Twitter).
Noel, a native of Bay Saint Louis, Miss, previously committed to Arkansas in October 2023. He also broke the record for the longest field goal in Mississippi high school football history with a 61-yarder earlier this year.
Arkansas will be looking for a new kicker for the second straight year following the departure of Cam Little to the NFL after the 2023 season. Current starter Matthew Shipley is in his fifth and final year of eligibility. Kyle Ramsey, who started this year before suffering a groin injury, is a graduate transfer and is also out of eligibility.
Ramsey and Shipley are a combined 13-for-20 on field goal attempts this season and have remained perfect on extra points.
The only kicker on the depth chart who has eligibility beyond this season is true freshman Charlie Von Der Meden. Von Der Meden has not seen playing time as a Razorback in his first year. He is from Tomball High School in Tomball, Texas, the same high school of former Arkansas kickoff specialist and current Lions kicker Jake Bates.
On the field, the Razorbacks will continue at home inside Razorback Stadium against No. 3 Texas. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on ABC.