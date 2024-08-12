Razorback Nuggets Get Promo on First SEC Roll Call of Season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — You know we're getting within sight of the football season starting when SEC Roll Call debuts on YouTube. It's usually something Arkansas fans enjoy, even when there are some shots at things at times.
The latest episode this week went around the league and even welcomed the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners to the SEC. In a usual way, which casts all 16 teams in a humorous light at times.
The Razorbacks will open the season Aug. 29 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock against UAPB in a 6:30 game to be televised on ESPNU.

