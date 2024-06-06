Razorbacks Add Another Kicker out of Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas looks to shore up special teams after losing the program's all-time most accurate kicker, Cam Little, to the draft. Kyle Ramsey, a redshirt senior transfer from Abilene Christian was added to the Razorbacks official roster Wednesday.
The Hogs are Ramsey's third team in 3 years. The native of Missouri City, Texas started his college career in Houston before transferring to Abilene Christian for the 2023 season. He finished last season going 14-for-15 on field goal attempts, including 11-for-12 on attempts longer than 40 yards. Ramsey's season-high of 55 yards came against Prairie View A&M September 9.
Ramsey marks the second kicker that coach Sam Pittman and special teams coordinator Scott Fountain have added out of the portal. In the winter transfer window, the Razorbacks added Matthew Shipley from Hawaii, a 2023 Lou Groza semifinalist but Shipley had an up and down spring season.
Other kickers on the roster include redshirt senior Vito Calvaruso and freshman Charlie Von Der Meden along as the Hogs are faced with a kicking battle for the first time since Little came to campus in 2021.
