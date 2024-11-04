Razorbacks Embarrassed Again | Locked on Razorbacks Podcast

All Hogs

Just a blah feeling after Ole Miss comes into Fayetteville and kicks Hogs sideways, leaving fans sick and tired

Andy Hodges

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks football faces a turbulent season after a crushing 63-31 defeat to Ole Miss, raising questions about their future.

Can the Razorbacks bounce back from this setback, or is a 6-6 finish inevitable? This is something a lot of fans including John Nabors on the Locked on Razorbacks Podcast are sick and tired of going through again.

This episode explores the Razorbacks' inconsistent performances, from their impressive win against Tennessee to their recent struggles. The discussion highlights the unpredictable SEC standings, with no undefeated teams and surprising outcomes like South Carolina's victory over Texas A&M.

The host also contrasts the differing fortunes of Arkansas and South Carolina, despite their similar records, and speculates on potential coaching changes that could impact the Razorbacks' trajectory.

Join us for an engaging analysis of Arkansas Razorbacks football, where we dissect the team's challenges and speculate on their path forward.

Andy Hodges
ANDY HODGES

Sports columnist, writer, former radio host and television host who has been expressing an opinion on sports in the media for over four decades. He has been at numerous media stops in Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi.

