Razorbacks Flip Baylor Offensive Line Commitment
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has flipped the commitment of Kash Courtney, a class of 2025 consensus three-star offensive lineman from Carthage High School in Carthage, Texas. Courtney originally verbally committed to Baylor in October when current offensive line coach Eric Mateos was still on staff in Waco.
Courtney announced his decision on X (formerly Twitter) and thanked Baylor coach Dave Aranda for the "support for the love shown throughout this process"
Listed at 6 foot-4, 285 pounds, Courtney started as a sophomore on Carthage's 16-0 Texas 4A D-II state championship team, and also competed in track in high school, according to 247Sports.
Highlights of the season can be found here.
Courtney took an official visit to Arkansas May 31 and flipped his commitment 2 weeks later. He is the second offensive line commitment in the class of 2025 along with Blake Cherry from Owasso, Okla.
The interior offensive lineman is ranked as the 97th in his class at the offensive tackle position according to 247Sports. Along with Baylor, he chose Arkansas over Duke, Houston, Louisiana Tech, Texas Tech, Tulsa, UTSA and West Virginia.
