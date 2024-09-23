Razorbacks Lose What Was Key Running Back 'Indefinitely'
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman didn't wait around long, but nearly forgot to make announcement at his Monday press conference. The result is Rashod Dubinion is gone.
The running back, who only has three carries for 15 yards this season, was suspended indefinitely for violating team rules, according to Pittman. He didn't elaborate on that.
Last year, Dubinion played in 10 games with a pair of starts, rushing for 260 yards on 82 carries with one touchdown to go with 14 receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown. The junior from Ellenwood, Ga., (Cedar Grove) missed games at Florida and vs. Missouri (Nov. 24) due to injury.
Dubinion played in all 13 games as a true freshman, starting the AutoZone Liberty Bowl victory over Kansas. He ran for 293 yards (fourth on the team) and five touchdowns (third-most on team) on 71 carries and added 12 catches for 108 yards and a score.
When last season ended and players left in the transfer portal, Dubinion was expected to be the starter. Then the Hogs got Ja'Quinden Jackson and Rodney Hill out of the portal and it was clear freshman Braylen Hill from Benton was going to see time.
The Razorbacks, 3-1 on the season after a 24-14 win over Auburn last week, will face No. 25 Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.
