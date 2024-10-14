All Hogs

Razorbacks Miss Out on Parody with Bye Week, but Still Hilarious

After another big weekend of games, more SEC teams may be getting exposed

Andy Hodges

SEC Shorts on frauds exposed after this week's games
SEC Shorts on frauds exposed after this week's games / SEC Shorts-YouTube
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For better or worse, Arkansas missed this week's SEC Shorts parody video online.

Maybe the worst news is this week's opponent, LSU, isn't included in it, either, after they pulled out a 29-26 overtime win over Ole Miss. The Rebels made it, though, and it's not particularly nice.

When the conference can't settle the matter of which teams are contenders on the field, they send them down to the basement for a visit with Anne Maisley to sort them all out. Teams get hooked up to the lie detector machine to see who is a fraud and who is a real contender.

The Razorbacks will host No. 8 LSU on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN. Hopefully it'll be shorter than the game they played with Ole Miss that last nearly five hours.

Published
