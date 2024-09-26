Hogs' Petrino Familiar with Aggies' Players Ahead of Southwest Classic
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino haunted the Razorbacks last year. Petrino, offensive coordinator for the Texas A&M Aggies in 2023, outgained the Hogs 414-174 in total yards in a 34-22 win. It was the largest margin of victory in the Southwest Classic since 2016.
To the relief of Hogs fans, Petrino will be on the Razorbacks' sideline this year, but many of the Texas A&M offensive players he used to dismantle the Hogs last fall have returned. Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss was the game's leading rusher in 2023, picking up 107 yards on 17 carries.
"There's, like, no [extra] motivation, but I kind of want to beat [Petrino] a little bit," Moss said. "I want to win every game, but that's just a game I want to win."
Tight end Theo Melin Öhrström, who has caught a touchdown pass in consecutive weeks, echoed many of the same sentiments about Petrino.
"I just remember that being a good offense," Melin Öhrström said. "He's a great coach and
I have a lot of respect for him."
Petrino detailed in his introductory press conference what it was like working at Texas A&M under former head coach Jimbo Fisher.
"Jimbo wanted to keep the same terminology and call things the same way they did," Petrino said. "It was hard. It was hard on me. I was staying up all night. I can remember staying up all night just getting ready for the first scrimmage."
Petrino now will call his own plays for the Razorbacks against a team that he knows very well. The Razorbacks will take on the Aggies for the final time at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.