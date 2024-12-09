Razorbacks, Pittman Excited to Return to Liberty Bowl
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas returns to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl to face Texas Tech after playing in the 2022 edition and defeating Kansas 55-53 in triple overtime. Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman is excited to head back to Memphis.
"This is one that we pushed for," Pittman said about the Liberty Bowl. "We wanted to go there. We didn't know our opponent. If we knew it was Texas Tech, we'd push somewhere else but there's gonna be two really good teams there."
Both coaches also issued their initial impressions of the other's team and the matchup with the game two weeks away.
"They're gonna play hard as hell," Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said about Texas Tech. "They're gonna hit you in the mouth. We know that and therefore I think that's why coach is talking about it. You're gonna see a fun game with guys that wanna be out there [and] wanna play."
Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire has history with Eric Mateos, the offensive line coach of the Razorbacks. The two crossed paths at Baylor in 2021 and directly competed with each other in practice.
"I actually worked with Coach Mateos whenever he was at Baylor and I know how good he is," McGuire said. "We went against each other every day because I was coaching the outside linebackers and he coached the O-line. I know they're gonna be good up front. They're gonna be physical and very well coached."
The game will kickoff 6 p.m. Dec. 27 and will be broadcast on ESPN.