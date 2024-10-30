All Hogs

Razorbacks' Pittman Gives High Praise to Ole Miss Offense

Hogs hoping to take lessons from previous games for Rebels to combat Jaxson Dart

Daniel Shi

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) looks on during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) looks on during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is facing one of its most daunting defensive challenges yet. The Razorbacks are facing the SEC leader in passing yards, Jaxson Dart, who leads the conference with 2,695 yards.

Pittman saw similarities with one of the NFL's top quarterbacks, three-time Super Bowl champion and Kansas City Chief Patrick Mahomes.

"He's got Mahomes-like stuff in him," Pittman said. "I'm comparing the magic throws that he makes because he can make them. You're going, 'How did he shovel this?' Where he's super dangerous as well is that he can run and he's very competitive and very confident."

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) passes in the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) passes in the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

To make matters more complicated, Ole Miss is renowned for its tempo. They take just 22.4 seconds between plays, the sixth fastest in FBS football according to TeamRankings. Coach Sam Pittman is hoping that the win over Tennessee and the Volunteers' tempo prepared the team for whatever Dart and the offense throw at his defensive unit.

"They they can tempo or not," Pittman said. "They can do it as good as anybody in the country. We certainly have worked on it this week. Got a taste of it against Tennessee, so that helped us prepare for this week as far as tempo goes. We know we'll see it."

Players have also identified the mental challenges and stamina required to face an offense that continuously moves at warp speed.

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) passes the ball during the second half
Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) passes the ball during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

"They tempo lot of teams and makes them where they can't really think," defensive tackle Eric Gregory said. "[Teams] lose a lot of their assignments and technique just because they're tired. That's a bigger thing that we're working on, trying to match their tempo."

Kickoff between the two teams is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday from Razorback Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

HOGS FEED:

Razorback tight end finally back to being true self

• Why Razorbacks should aim for 9-10 win seasons

• Calipari delivered strong message to players that fans missed

• Pair of Arkansas guards end up on preseason watch list

• Why most recent departures from Razorbacks really no big deal

• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow HogsSI on X and Facebook

Published
Daniel Shi
DANIEL SHI

Home/Football