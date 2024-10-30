Razorbacks' Pittman Gives High Praise to Ole Miss Offense
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is facing one of its most daunting defensive challenges yet. The Razorbacks are facing the SEC leader in passing yards, Jaxson Dart, who leads the conference with 2,695 yards.
Pittman saw similarities with one of the NFL's top quarterbacks, three-time Super Bowl champion and Kansas City Chief Patrick Mahomes.
"He's got Mahomes-like stuff in him," Pittman said. "I'm comparing the magic throws that he makes because he can make them. You're going, 'How did he shovel this?' Where he's super dangerous as well is that he can run and he's very competitive and very confident."
To make matters more complicated, Ole Miss is renowned for its tempo. They take just 22.4 seconds between plays, the sixth fastest in FBS football according to TeamRankings. Coach Sam Pittman is hoping that the win over Tennessee and the Volunteers' tempo prepared the team for whatever Dart and the offense throw at his defensive unit.
"They they can tempo or not," Pittman said. "They can do it as good as anybody in the country. We certainly have worked on it this week. Got a taste of it against Tennessee, so that helped us prepare for this week as far as tempo goes. We know we'll see it."
Players have also identified the mental challenges and stamina required to face an offense that continuously moves at warp speed.
"They tempo lot of teams and makes them where they can't really think," defensive tackle Eric Gregory said. "[Teams] lose a lot of their assignments and technique just because they're tired. That's a bigger thing that we're working on, trying to match their tempo."
Kickoff between the two teams is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday from Razorback Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.