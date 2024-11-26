How Razorbacks Approaching Football NIL | Locked on Razorbacks
What we're hearing about being able to make dealing with new world for players actually work
In this story:
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As the Razorbacks prepare for a pivotal game against Missouri, the stakes are high, and the rivalry is fierce. Dive into the latest on Arkansas Razorbacks football and basketball, where NIL dynamics are reshaping college sports.
Host John Nabors explores Sam Pittman's strategic insights on NIL and the upcoming football game with Missouri plus highlighting key basketball players like Karter Knox and Boogie Fland.
The episode also covers Arkansas basketball's recent triumph over the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, showcasing impressive performances and a dominant 74-point victory.
