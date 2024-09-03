Arkansas Takes Opponent to "Hawg City," Invites Vandy to Take Hated Team There Also
FRISCO, Texas — In the Week 1 episode of "SEC Roll Call," the Arkansas Razorbacks sport a new, more confident look as they tout a new destination for future opponents to visit.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma and Texas get roughed up a bit verbally as the news guys while the rest of the SEC lays into them. The Sooners show they just might fit in, but the Longhorns aren't capable of keeping their thoughts to themselves.
As a result, the league decides to feed them to the next great SEC power — Vanderbilt and the Hogs can't resist jumping in. It's time for the Commodores to follow Arkansas' lead and take Texas to "Hawg City."

