Hogs Overcome Kicking Woes to Lead at Halftime over Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — Arkansas overcame more kicking struggles to control the first half against Auburn in both teams' SEC opener. Four key turnovers forced by the Razorbacks defense allowed the Hogs to lead 7-0 at halftime.
Arkansas ran 43 plays in the first half compared to Auburn's 25. However, the Razorbacks face a lingering issue.
Kicker Kyle Ramsey missed another 41-yard field goal to stall an 11-play opening drive without points. Ramsey is now 4-for-8 on the year on field goals.
Cam Little missed four field goals all of 2023. Auburn returned the favor, killing its opening drive with an interception by Doneiko Slaughter in the red zone.
Quarterback Taylen Green once again started slow through the air, just 2-for-6, but picked up a key fourth down with his legs as part of a 15-play drive that was capped off with a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Ja'Quinden Jackson. The drive was also helped by a roughing the passer penalty against the Tigers.
A late first-half gamble backfired for Arkansas. On the Auburn side of the 50, Arkansas went for it on 4th-and-1, but Jackson missed a block in the backfield, allowing Auburn to take over at midfield as Green took a sack.
However, neither team was able to take advantage of each other's mistakes. The teams combined to throw three interceptions in four plays with the Razorbacks nabbing two, including one from TJ Metcalf with 26 seconds left in the half.
Coach Sam Pittman opted to just take it to the locker room up by a touchdown. Auburn will get the ball first in the second half when the teams return.
HOGS FEED:
