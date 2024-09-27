Razorbacks Seek REVENGE Against Texas A&M | Locked on Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas A&M Aggies: A rivalry that transcends sports. As the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium concludes its final chapter, the Arkansas Razorbacks football team prepares for a new era of on-campus showdowns against the Texas A&M Aggies. This episode explores the evolution of this fierce rivalry, highlighting its significance across football, basketball, and baseball.
Listeners will gain insights into memorable moments, such as Arkansas' historic upset of #1 Texas A&M in baseball and the Razorbacks' dominance in basketball. The discussion also covers the impact of the Aggies joining the SEC and how it has intensified the rivalry, making Texas A&M one of Arkansas' top three rivals across all sports.
Join us for an engaging analysis of the Arkansas Razorbacks' rivalry with Texas A&M and discover what makes these matchups unforgettable.
