Razorbacks' Starting Quarterback Makes Decision on Return
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks starting quarterback Taylen Green announced he will return to Arkansas for the 2025 season, according to a post on his X account.
"I'm deeply thankful to God for putting me in the position I am today," Green told his followers via X. "I appreciate everything Coach Pittman has done for me over the last year. His unwavering support, leadership, and belief in me throughout my time here has made this an incredible season both on and off the field. I'd also like to thank Coach Petrino for helping me grow as a player and for always challenging me to be my best.
"Also, I want to thank my family for their consistent love, sacrifices, and encouragement. With that being said I'm incredibly grateful to be returning back to the University of Arkansas for my final collegiate season."
Green's return was expected after offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's had his name removed from consideration for the head coaching job at Charlotte. He was handpicked by Petrino to guide the Razorbacks' offense after transferring in from Boise State.
He had arguably his best season in the toughest conference in America completing 219-of-360 passes for 2,813 yards 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Green rushed for 521 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground but was prone to turnovers as he the team with 12 of its 28 fumbles this season, losing five.
Most of his turnovers were in critical moments or in one possession games including Texas A&M (three fumbles, lost one). He threw an interception near the goal line against LSU which was scored on, lost one fumble in what was a 10 point loss to Texas and fumbled once against Missouri in a seven point loss.
Cutting turnovers will be key to winning more games in what will be one of the toughest 2025 schedules nationally. Arkansas is set to face nine bowl eligible teams from 2024, three teams that are playing in the College Football Playoff which includes a home game against Notre Dame and road trips to Tennessee and Texas.