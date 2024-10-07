Razorbacks Stun College Football World | Locked on Razorbacks

All Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas stunned the college football world with a thrilling 19-14 victory over the No. 4-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, igniting a wave of excitement among fans.

This unexpected triumph in a primetime ABC game has propelled the Razorbacks into a tie for third in the SEC standings, alongside Georgia, marking a significant turnaround for the team.

Key performances from Taylen Green, who shone at quarterback before an injury, and backup Malachi Singleton, who stepped up in crucial moments, are spotlighted.

Freshman running back Braylon Russell and standout receiver Andrew Armstrong also made significant contributions. Defensive coordinator Travis Williams's strategic gameplan effectively disrupted Tennessee's offense. The episode also touches on Vanderbilt's shocking upset of Alabama, a major storyline in college football.

Join us for an engaging analysis of the Arkansas Razorbacks' path to success and the evolving SEC landscape. Listen now for exclusive insights and discussions!

