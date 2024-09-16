Time Sorta Officially Set for Arkansas Game Against Texas A&M
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas fans now know roughly when to show up at AT&T Stadium in Arlington in a couple of weeks.
The Aggies and Razorbacks will kick at either 2:30 p.m. or 3:15 p.m. and be televised on either ABC, ESPN or SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.
This is the 81st time these teams will meet. Arkansas leads the all-time series 42-35-3, but is on a bit of a historic losing with a 1-10 record heading into the final game in the home of the Dallas Cowboys before the series presumably returns to Razorback Stadium next season.
This week, the Hogs open up SEC play with a trip to Auburn. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, on ESPN.
