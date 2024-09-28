Even Non-Football Folks Paying Attention to Razorbacks-Aggies | Locked on Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas basketball and baseball media guys weigh in with their views on the final match-up between the Razorbacks and Texas A&M in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
As the series at AT&T Stadium concludes its final chapter, the Arkansas football team prepares for a new era of on-campus showdowns against the Aggies. This episode explores the evolution of this fierce rivalry, highlighting its significance across football, basketball, and baseball.
Listeners will gain insights into memorable moments, such as Arkansas' historic upset of #1 Texas A&M in baseball and the Razorbacks' dominance in basketball. The discussion also covers the impact of the Aggies joining the SEC and how it has intensified the rivalry, making Texas A&M one of Arkansas' top three rivals across all sports.
Join us for an engaging analysis of the Arkansas Razorbacks' rivalry with Texas A&M and discover what makes these games unforgettable.
