All Hogs

Even Non-Football Folks Paying Attention to Razorbacks-Aggies | Locked on Razorbacks

Razorbacks and Aggies: A rivalry that transcends sports at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday

Andy Hodges

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with the Southwest Classic trophy that has gone to the Texas A&M Aggies 10 of the last 11 years. Saturday marks the final chapter for the Arkansas Razorbacks playing the September matchup at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with the Southwest Classic trophy that has gone to the Texas A&M Aggies 10 of the last 11 years. Saturday marks the final chapter for the Arkansas Razorbacks playing the September matchup at AT&T Stadium. / Ted McClenning-Hogs on SI Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas basketball and baseball media guys weigh in with their views on the final match-up between the Razorbacks and Texas A&M in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

As the series at AT&T Stadium concludes its final chapter, the Arkansas football team prepares for a new era of on-campus showdowns against the Aggies. This episode explores the evolution of this fierce rivalry, highlighting its significance across football, basketball, and baseball.

Listeners will gain insights into memorable moments, such as Arkansas' historic upset of #1 Texas A&M in baseball and the Razorbacks' dominance in basketball. The discussion also covers the impact of the Aggies joining the SEC and how it has intensified the rivalry, making Texas A&M one of Arkansas' top three rivals across all sports.

Join us for an engaging analysis of the Arkansas Razorbacks' rivalry with Texas A&M and discover what makes these games unforgettable.

Sports columnist, writer, former radio host and television host who has been expressing an opinion on sports in the media for over four decades. He has been at numerous media stops in Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi.

