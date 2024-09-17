Razorbacks with Highest NIL Entry Level Price Point in SEC
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek boiled Arkansas' NIL solution to just a few sentences Monday when speaking to the Little Rock Touchdown Club.
"I'm going to make it so easy for you," Yurachek said. "If we can get 10,000 households across the state of Arkansas to give $100 a month all year along, we would be in the NIL game from a football perspective."
However, it seems rich to assume that so many families that are Razorback fans just have $100 lying around to give away every month. One issue is the level of entry for the Arkansas NIL Collective, Arkansas Edge, compared to the rest of the SEC.
"If we are going to be successful year after year in the Name, Image and Likeness programs and compete in the SEC," Yurachek said in an interview in May. "We very much need a grassroots campaign."
However, in its current form, Arkansas Edge is not necessarily friendly for fans who only want to give a little bit. Edge currently only offers four different fan membership tiers, The cheapest starting at $25, $50, $100, $250.
Arkansas is one of only four schools in the SEC that does not offer a tier under $20. Seven different schools in the conference offer introductory packages under $10 a month to start. The Hogs' $25 base tier is tied for the highest in the SEC.
Ole Miss, who Yurachek offered as a blueprint for Arkansas to follow, allows fans to be part of the collective starting at just $10 a month. It should be noted that all SEC schools allow for fans to make a one-time donation.
"Ole Miss has about 5,000 members in their football collective," Yurachek said. "We have about 1,000 in our football collective right now."
Below are the monthly membership tiers for each of the SEC schools:
Alabama:
$5, $18, $75, $150, $250
Auburn:
$17, $34, $88, $210, $1089
Florida:
$15, $25, $96, $250
Georgia:
$21, $42, $100, $210, $500, $1000
Kentucky:
$25, $50, $100, $250, $500
LSU:
Monthly donations as low as $1
Mississippi State:
$10 (various intervals up to $6,000)
Oklahoma:
$15.15, $44, $220, $944
Ole Miss:
$10, $21, $42, $84, $125, $208, $416, $833. $1250, annual donations of $30.000 and $50,000
South Carolina:
$10, $20.01, $25, $50, $100, $250, $500, $1000, $30 flat donation available for students
Tennessee:
$5, $25, $100, $200, $500
Texas A&M:
$25, $50, $100, $250, $500, $1,200, $2,500, $5,000
Texas:
$50, $100, $208, $416 (custom option avaliable starting at $5)
Vanderbilt:
$10.99, $25.99, $49.99, $99.99, $249.99
Given that Yurachek described handling the NIL world as "terrible" in the same Touchdown Club interview, no donation or contribution is too small for the university to turn its nose up on. A true grassroots campaign allows fans to enter the fold based on how much they can give.
On the field, Arkansas will take on Auburn 2:30 p.m. Saturday on the road. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
