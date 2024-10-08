All Hogs

SEC Roll Call: Arkansas Has Interesting Way of Paying $250,000 Fine

Tennessee admits to taking out fan, Vandy builds torture facility

Kent Smith

Arkansas talks about how Tennessee just jumped out of the way to let Malachi Singleton score.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In today's SEC Roll Call, Arkansas comes up with a creative way to cover its $250,000 fine for storming the field. Let's just say it's a Hyper Tough solution.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt has done terrible things to Alabama while trying its own method of getting out of the Commodores' $100,000 fine for storming the field also. The Aggies also take down the evil empire, Missouri, which apparently is still in question as to whether its in the SEC.


Kent Smith
KENT SMITH

Kent Smith has been in the world of media and film for nearly 30 years. From Nolan Richardson's final seasons, former Razorback quarterback Clint Stoerner trying to throw to anyone and anything in the blazing heat of Cowboys training camp in Wichita Falls, the first high school and college games after 9/11, to Troy Aikman's retirement and Alex Rodriguez's signing of his quarter billion dollar contract, Smith has been there to report on some of the region's biggest moments. 

