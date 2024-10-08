SEC Roll Call: Arkansas Has Interesting Way of Paying $250,000 Fine
Tennessee admits to taking out fan, Vandy builds torture facility
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In today's SEC Roll Call, Arkansas comes up with a creative way to cover its $250,000 fine for storming the field. Let's just say it's a Hyper Tough solution.
Meanwhile, Vanderbilt has done terrible things to Alabama while trying its own method of getting out of the Commodores' $100,000 fine for storming the field also. The Aggies also take down the evil empire, Missouri, which apparently is still in question as to whether its in the SEC.
