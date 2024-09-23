SEC Roll Call: Hogs, Auburn Try to Share Loss
FRISCO, Texas — In a Week 4 edition of "SEC Roll Call," creator Matt Mitchell has Arkansas and Auburn fighting over the right to take home the "L" while Georgia and Alabama hit the beach for some quality time together.
While there may be sharks in the water, there's something more terrifying waiting for the Bulldogs and Tide on land. Speaking of sharks, the confusingly mascoted Ole Miss football team and its Rebel-Black Bear-Shark concoction needs to keep an eye on its assistant coaches.
Also, someone might want to get Oklahoma some of those special calming treats they give dogs after the Sooners find out who Texas is playing to open its SEC experience.
HOGS FEED:
• Hogs' coach in rare air after beating Hugh Freeze, must now lock Jefferson in past
• Pittman knows who would win spelling bee
• Razorbacks lose what was key running back 'indefinitely'
