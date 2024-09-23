All Hogs

SEC Roll Call: Hogs, Auburn Try to Share Loss

Arkansas graciously offers to forego its "L" this week out of kindness to the Auburn Tigers in Week 4's edition of "SEC Roll Call."
FRISCO, Texas — In a Week 4 edition of "SEC Roll Call," creator Matt Mitchell has Arkansas and Auburn fighting over the right to take home the "L" while Georgia and Alabama hit the beach for some quality time together.

While there may be sharks in the water, there's something more terrifying waiting for the Bulldogs and Tide on land. Speaking of sharks, the confusingly mascoted Ole Miss football team and its Rebel-Black Bear-Shark concoction needs to keep an eye on its assistant coaches.

Also, someone might want to get Oklahoma some of those special calming treats they give dogs after the Sooners find out who Texas is playing to open its SEC experience.

